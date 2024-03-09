NEWSAR comes to aid of injured horse rider near Moel Famau

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team came to the aid of an injured horse rider earlier this week.

The incident happened late Thursday afternoon near Moel Famau.

The rider, who had fallen in challenging terrain, required immediate assistance, showcasing the critical role the volunteer rescue team plays.

The NEWSAR team, using the innovative Sarloc ‘phone find’ technology, was able to pinpoint the exact location of the distressed rider, overcoming the obstacle of limited parking by shuttling members from their base.

The operation was not without its difficulties; the team had to navigate through muddy conditions to reach the injured rider.

Upon arrival, the volunteers provided initial treatment and carefully packaged the casualty for extraction.

Employing a stretcher and wheel, the team managed to transport the rider to the nearest road, where paramedics took over, ensuring the individual’s safe journey to the hospital for further treatment.

Following the operation, a spokesperson for the team said it was “a muddy one! So once back at base, the tidy-up of vehicles and kit commenced.”

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

NEWSAR is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; the team primarily operates in North East Wales, covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.

In addition to their local work, NEWSAR regularly assists other Mountain Rescue teams in North Wales, as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

The team is comprised entirely of volunteers who dedicate their time to search for vulnerable people missing from home or those in need of rescue.

It costs approximately £30,000 per year to run the team, covering fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment, training courses, and essential team equipment such as ropes and stretchers.

As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies primarily on grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections, and collection tins to fund its vital operations.

Find out more here: https://www.newsar.org.uk/donate

Public Notice Advert