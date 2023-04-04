New website launched to promote coastal safety and highlight work of HM Coastguard
HM Coastguard has launched a new website that aims to promote coastal safety and educate people on how to contact the Coastguard in case of an emergency.
The website features safety tips, resources, and information on the Coastguard’s services, as well as news and stories of heroism from their courageous teams across the UK.
Visitors to the site will be able to prepare ahead of taking a coastal trip, with all safety advice brought together in one place for the first time.
The website will also play a key role in shaping the future of the Coastguard Rescue Service, with a section focused on potential recruits, highlighting career and volunteering opportunities.
The website will be updated regularly and will continue to support the Coastguard’s mission of search, rescue and save.
The platform has been designed to educate people on coastal safety and how to contact the Coastguard in an emergency.
“We will bring you stories of heroism from our courageous teams across the nation – from as far north as Shetland to as far south as the Isles of Scilly – as they respond to the many 999 calls from those in trouble at our coasts.” Said a Coastguard spokesperson.
The website also features the great history and diverse range of teams and people that make up the UK’s maritime search and rescue service.
The website is accessible to everyone and is the go-to place for safety advice and information on the Coastguard’s services.
The new website is part of the Coastguard’s efforts to educate people on coastal safety, provide timely and accurate information, and promote awareness of the services they provide.
Visit the website at hmcoastguard.uk for more information.
