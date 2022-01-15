Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 15th Jan 2022

New volunteering opportunities available at nature reserves across north east Wales

Wild Ground, which runs and manages nature reserves throughout north east Wales, are hoping to attract new volunteers this new year.

The start of 2022 marks a fresh start for many, full of possibilities and good intentions.

Volunteering offers lots of opportunities which can help meet personal goals, as well as helping others and the environment.

Wild Ground works to protect wildlife and enhance habitats and eco systems and our volunteers are involved in practical conservation at our nature reserves, for example in woodland, grassland and pond management and in habitat creation.

There is the opportunity to volunteer every day from Monday to Friday at one of the nature reserves.

Richard Aram, Environmental Project Manager for Wild Ground said: “We really welcome new volunteers to join our Reserves Team.

“Our sessions are very sociable with the opportunity to meet new people, have fun and enjoy the natural environment as well as helping wildlife, learning new skills, and boosting job prospects.

“We hold regular volunteering days, special events and one-off sessions.

“Please get in touch if you would like to help out at your local reserve, we hold volunteer sessions Monday to Friday at various location across Wrexham Denbighshire and Flintshire”.

New for 2022 is the opportunity to join the friends of Llwyni Valley volunteer group who meet every Tuesday morning helping wildlife, making spaces greener and enhancing the environment at various nature reserves in the Connah’s Quay area of Flintshire.

For all of Wild Ground’s volunteering sessions, all experience levels are welcome and help is greatly appreciated whether for the whole day, once a week, once a month, individually or in a group. For more information contact info@wild-ground.org.uk or call 01978 757 524.



