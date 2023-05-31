New viewing platform and boardwalk officially opened in Talacre

A new viewing platform and boardwalk in Talacre has been officially opened for use following a multi-agency effort to improve the previous path.

The works were coordinated by Flintshire County Council's Access and Natural Environment Team and were funded by the Welsh Government, through the Wales Coast Path project administered by Natural Resources Wales, with match funding provided by Eni UK Limited.

The joint effort has resulted in the new boardwalk, which provides a wider and more access-friendly slope with extra passing places and a viewing platform, resulting in better access to the beach and an enhanced visitor experience.

The new path welcomed its first visitors from Ysgol Owen School in Northop when pupils took part in a coastal education day delivered by Eni UK as part of their community investment activity in the area.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[ Pupils from Ysgol Owen Jones enjoy the first use of the new viewing platform and boardwalk installation in Talacre. Photo – Ben Parry]

Cllr Dave Healy, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy at Flintshire County Council, said:

"The previous boardwalk was well used as one of the main access points from Talacre to the beach, particularly for visitors with mobility issues."

"It was in need of some upgrades and this new structure will hopefully be just what was needed!"

"It has been designed to be wider, more accessible and sensitive to the important habitat of the Talacre Dunes which it crosses."

This project is the latest success in the long-term partnership between Eni, NRW and Flintshire County Council's Access and Natural Environment Team.

The partnership has seen huge environmental improvements such as clearing of invasive species, works helping to reintroduce and protect endangered species, such as the natterjack toad and sand lizard, and restoration of habitats such as the sand dune slacks.

