New ventures flourishing in Mold’s Markets

Mold Town Centre’s popularity continues to boom as new businesses are drawn to the bustling market town.

The street market, held every Wednesday and Saturday, remains a major attraction, drawing support from local residents and visitors from afar.

The town’s indoor market, located at the Daniel Owen Precinct and open Monday to Saturday, also thrives.

Mold’s markets, both street and indoor, house long-established businesses, some spanning over 50 years, alongside newly welcomed traders.

Recently, Mold’s Town Mayor Cllr. Brian Lloyd and Deputy Mayor Cllr. Paul Beacher, accompanied by Flintshire County Council’s Market Promotion and Engagement Officer Jon Thomas, visited the markets to support the new ventures.

“I have lived and worked in Mold all my life and I am very proud of our town and how it continues to grow and attract new businesses,” said Cllr. Lloyd. “The markets have been a constant staple in the retail offering of the town and once again, it’s lovely to see new businesses starting their journeys!”

Cllr. Lloyd emphasized Mold’s status as a leading small town with a vibrant retail and business community. He added, “There really is something for everyone when they come along to visit. Myself and my Deputy, Paul, enjoyed our afternoon chatting to the traders, finding out more about what brought them to Mold in particular. As they all said, why would you want to go anywhere else?”

Among the new traders is Jon Bridson from Bridge Park Candles, selling handmade candles crafted by his wife Carol. Jon shared, “Carol has been making candles for eight years now and has a shop in Denbigh. When I retired from my previous role, we saw it as a great opportunity to take on a market stall in Mold and increase sales.”

Tanya Mills, who runs her fashion accessories stall Bouticut, commented on her growing presence at the markets. “I originally started here just on a Saturday, building my business up around other work commitments. I now attend both market days here as well as other markets on different days,” she said.

Mike Jones from Celtic Works, based in Ruthin, highlighted his expansion into multiple markets. “I’m now up to four markets a week, attending Mold every Wednesday and Saturday and also Holywell and Wrexham markets. I’m moving away from another business to concentrate on the stall and making the products in my studio,” he explained.

The Indoor Market has also seen a surge of new businesses. Spud Sensation, run by Tracey Shore, offers a new catering option that has quickly gained popularity. “I was unhappy in my last job and had been looking into the idea of a catering van initially. I came into the indoor market shopping, noticed this unit had become available, spoke to Peter, the market inspector, and the rest is history. You can sit around for ages and talk about doing things, but we decided to take the plunge and haven’t looked back,” Tracey recounted.

Sam Williams, who runs Sandwich Box, provides freshly made sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients. Her stall has become a hit with customers, who enjoy the added convenience of seating areas.

Kelly Nickson of Minifigure Mania transitioned from online sales to a physical presence at the Indoor Market. “I’ve been trading online for approximately 12 months and selling via Manic-RC, who are already based in the Indoor Market. I thought the time was right to give it a go and take on a unit of my own,” Kelly said.

Richard Samuels-Mckay, another new trader, opened Direct Outdoors, offering camping and outdoor equipment. “You can keep up to date with what’s happening at Mold markets and look out for activities and events throughout the year, such as the free children’s activities (at both Mold and Holywell markets) over the summer holidays in conjunction with Outside Lives,” Richard shared.