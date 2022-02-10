New transport commission to develop ‘pipeline’ of transport schemes for north Wales announced

A new transport commission that will develop a pipeline of transport schemes for north Wales has been announced today by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.

The North Wales Transport Commission follows the model of the commission set-up after the cancellation of the M4 relief road in south east Wales and will also be led by Lord Terry Burns, former Permanent Secretary of the UK Treasury.

The announcement follows recommendations from the Welsh Government’s Roads Review Panel and the recently published Union Connectivity Review by Network Rail Chair Sir Peter Hendy for a ‘multi-modal’ review of the A55 corridor.

The year-long review will develop recommendations for road, rail, bus and active travel across the whole of north Wales.

This step follows on from the advice of the Roads Review Panel to cancel current plans for the A55 Junction 14/15 and 16/16A improvements scheme, which Ministers have agreed.

It has also now been agreed which further schemes the Panel will consider as part of their final report due this summer.

Lord Burns began his career in 1965 at the London Business School, becoming Professor of Economics in 1979. In 1980, he was appointed Chief Economic Advisor to the Treasury and Head of the Government Economic Service. In 1991 he became Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, a post he held until 1998, when he was appointed a life peer. His previous appointments include being Chairman of Santander UK plc, Marks and Spencer plc, Welsh Water, the National Lottery Commission and The Royal Academy of Music. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Banco Santander SA, Pearson Group, The British Land Company plc and Legal & General plc.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said:

“If we are serious about facing up to the Climate Emergency, we have to be willing to do things differently, and critically to give people across north Wales genuine alternatives to using their cars for most journeys.

“As well as looking at the A55 corridor, the North Wales Transport Commission will also look at how we can improve sustainable transport options in rural areas.”

“This will need a shift of investment towards public transport and I’m very pleased Lord Burns has agreed to lead a panel of local experts to set out a detailed list of projects that will be needed to make this a reality.”

“This does not mean the end of road building, but it does mean a greater emphasis on looking after the roads we already have as well as investing in alternatives to give people a real choice.”

In June last year, Mr Waters announced a freeze on new road-building projects, whilst a review of highway schemes across Wales was carried out.

The move impacted progress on the so called Deeside Red Route scheme, a new 12km two-lane dual carriageway linking the A55 at Northop with the A494 and A550 north of Deeside Parkway Junction via the Flintshire Bridge.

An expert panel consisting of climate change and transport specialists from across the UK and led by Dr Lynn Sloman MBE, a transport consultant based in Wales have been carrying out a review and a final report will be published in the summer.