New Tim Hortons drive-thru to give first Broughton customer a year’s supply of drinks on opening day

Tim Hortons has announced when it will open the first restaurant in North Wales.

The Canadian restaurant chain confirmed today the drive-thru restaurant in Broughton will open at 7am on Monday 13th December.

To celebrate its opening, the first customer that arrives at the drive-thru and restaurant queue in Broughton Shopping Park will be awarded free drinks for a whole year – a prize worth around £3,100.

The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

There will also be plenty of prizes to be won as Tim Hortons will be running a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet.

Customers will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate it.

Famed for its Canadian charm, the new Tim Hortons restaurant will open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as dinner favourites including beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.

The venue will be open just in time for customers to try out its limited-edition festive menu, including its brand-new Snowball Surprise Deluxe Donut, Christmas Crispy Chicken and Rudolph the Reindeer Donut.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “We’re excited to welcome the population of Broughton and surrounding areas to our first drive-thru restaurant in North Wales.”

“We’ve already received a lot of hype around our launch, with both fans and first timers keen to check us out as well as get their hands on the big giveaways available!”

“Broughton has a fantastic community, and we are delighted to now be a part of it.”

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone down on 13thDecember to showcase what we have to offer and hopefully gain a few more fans.”