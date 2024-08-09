New SMART partnership boosts Deeside based ACE Lifts and Wrexham Uni

Wrexham University has secured Welsh Government funding for a pioneering 12-month SMART Partnership with ACE Lifts Ltd, a Deeside-based company specialising in remote monitoring maintenance solutions for lifts across the UK.

This collaboration aims to enhance ACE Lifts’ innovative technology, which significantly reduces breakdowns, improves safety, and ensures up-to-date documentation via a cloud-based portal.

The SMART Partnership will focus on reviewing and upgrading ACE Lifts’ current system, with the goal of embedding critical knowledge for ongoing development.

This strategic move is part of ACE Lifts’ efforts to future-proof its market position and continue meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Charles Salter, Managing Director of ACE Lifts Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: “This SMART Partnership is the first step in establishing an in-house Intelligent Lift Management Software system to meet our growing customer needs.”

Wrexham University also sees significant value in the collaboration. Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise & Development at the university, highlighted the mutual benefits: “We are excited to collaborate with ACE Lifts Ltd and incorporate real industry experience into our teaching for our students’ benefit.”

SMART Partnerships, such as this one, are three-way collaborations involving a company, a university, and an Associate or graduate. Part-funded by the Welsh Government, these partnerships aim to drive business growth, boost productivity, and enhance competitiveness through innovative projects.

For those seeking more information, Wrexham University invites enquiries via email at [email protected].