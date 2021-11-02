New school and college buildings in Wales will have to meet net zero targets from 2022

All new school and college buildings, major refurbishment and extension projects in Wales will be required to meet Net Zero Carbon targets from January 1 2022.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles confirmed today that the buildings will be required to be Net Zero Carbon in operation – which means producing zero or negative carbon emissions as part of their operational energy.

The first generation of schools and colleges under the new rules will also be required to demonstrate a 20 per cent reduction on the amount of embodied carbon, which is the carbon emitted through construction materials and the construction process.

Further reductions will be required in future, in line with the Welsh Government’s broader net zero carbon plans.

The new requirements will come into force on 1 January 2022 and will apply to all business case proposals that have not received approval at Outline Business Case (OBC) stage by 1 January 2022.

New proposed buildings will also include ambitious plans for biodiversity, active travel and electric vehicle charging facilities.

The announcement will help the Welsh Government achieve its commitment to becoming a net zero carbon nation by 2050.

Jeremy Miles said: “We should all be asking ourselves what we can do to help reverse the damage caused by climate change. With Llancarfan, we are already delivering the first Net Zero Carbon school.

“Making sure our future buildings contribute positively is a significant step we can take.

“At the heart of our new curriculum is our aim to support learners to become ethical, informed citizens, who are committed to the sustainability of the planet. It’s essential we set an example to young people if we are to realise this ambition.”

The new Net Zero Carbon requirement will become part of the of Welsh Government’s flagship 21st Century Schools and Colleges programme. From January 1 2022, the programme will be known as Sustainable Communities for Learning.

Working in partnership with local authorities, the Welsh Local Government Association, colleges, Colleges Wales and Diocesan directors, it has supported the delivery of 180 new or improved school and college projects so far.

Photo: Ysgol Penyffordd/Wynne Construction