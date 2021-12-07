New resource aimed at improving mental wellbeing for students created by young leaders from schools across north east Wales

A new resource aimed at improving mental wellbeing for students has been created by young leaders from schools across north east Wales.

Healthy Minds Haven, was produced by young people who are experts by experience, with support from TCC (Trefnu Cymunedol Cymru/Together Creating Communities), in consultation with professionals from CAMHS, schools, Senedd yr Ifanc, Healthy Schools and representatives from TCC’s diverse member groups.

The young leaders designed Healthy Minds Haven, a resource and award for secondary schools to improve mental wellbeing in their school communities, which has been supported by the chief officer for education and early intervention at Wrexham County Borough Council.

Senior leadership teams from North East Wales schools are invited to an online event on Wednesday 15 December to hear from those involved about why it was created and how their school can become a Healthy Minds Haven.

At the online event, attendees will hear from the people involved in designing the resource and award about how it was created, and why it is needed. School staff will learn how their school can be part of this growing movement and achieve the award which recognises a school’s commitment to supporting the mental wellbeing of the whole school community.

Sophie Gorst, interim clinical service manager for North Wales CAMHS school in-reach service, will speak about why she is supporting the campaign aim to improve mental health support for young people in schools.

Earlier this year, the group met with Karen Evans, chief officer for education and early intervention at Wrexham County Borough Council, who supported the resource and award and agreed to encourage local schools to use it. Schools including Hawarden High and Ysgol Morgan Llwyd have already signed up to Healthy Minds Haven following a soft launch this term.

A survey carried out by TCC leaders at a secondary school found 92% of the school community felt that more should be done to support young people around mental health. Healthy Minds Haven is unique as it has been designed by young people who are experts by experience, as a resource and checklist of practical things schools can do to improve mental health support for their students.

The group chose to focus on schools as the environment that most young people spend time in, and where the issue of mental health difficulties seems to be on the rise. Schools will benefit and learn from lived experience of pupils in their area.

A 2020 Barnardo’s report said 85% of school staff worried that lockdown has affected pupils’ mental health and over 70% called for additional staff training.

TCC is an alliance of groups in North East Wales working together on issues affecting their communities and meeting directly with decision makers to create change. TCC is the oldest community organising charity in the UK.

The charity’s Youth in Action group has been campaigning to improve mental health support in schools across North East Wales because they passionately believe that school plays a vital role in supporting students, given half of lifetime mental health problems start by the age of 14.

Headteachers and senior leadership teams are invited to attend the showcase event to find out more about the resource, and can either register for the event here or by searching ‘Healthy Minds Haven’ on Eventbrite. Schools can register for the resource and download the checklist here. Any schools interested in finding out more can also contact youthorganiser@tcc-wales.org.uk.