New personalised book puts children at the heart of an RNLI rescue

A new children’s book, which can be personalised to put young readers at the centre of an exciting rescue story, is now on sale – with all profits supporting the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) lifesaving work.

The Big Seaside Rescue is set somewhere very familiar – on a sunny seaside holiday, complete with toy lifeboats and lovingly crafted sandcastles.

But when a very unusual holidaymaker in the form of Rudolph the Reindeer – who is on his summer holidays – gets into danger in the sea, RNLI beach lifeguards head to the rescue – with the help of a very special child.

Each book can be personalised with the name, gender and skin tone of the child at the heart of the story, making it a truly unique gift.

The charming story is also accompanied by essential water safety information, teaching each young reader how best to stay safe at the beach this summer.

The book has been written by the RNLI’s Content Editor Rory Stamp, and is beautifully illustrated by award-winning illustrator Hannah Lawson.

It is the second time the pair have collaborated on a children’s book for the RNLI, with The Big Christmas Rescue having been read by over 23,000 children and won Best Children’s Publication in the 2024 Cultural Enterprises Awards.

Hannah said: ‘It was wonderful to work with the RNLI again on this book, and especially enormous fun to imagine what Rudolph looks like when he’s on his summer holiday. But there’s an important water safety message too, and one that I hope will be taken to heart by all the readers as they head off to the beach on their own holidays.

‘The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for two hundred years, and it was an honour to help bring their stories to life for the next generation of supporters – and, who knows, maybe future lifeguards as well.’

The Malvern-based illustrator was shortlisted for the Portsmouth Book Award in 2012 for her book The Lost Stars and has also written and illustrated two other books – The Cloud and The Red Boat.

The Big Seaside Rescue is priced at £20.00 and is now available to order online at shop.RNLI.org/SummerRescue

Last year, RNLI Lifeguards responded to 14,213 incidents across the UK and Channel Islands, saved 86 lives and aided 19,979 people.

[Photo: RNLI/Hannah Lawson]