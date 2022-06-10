Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 10th Jun

New owner takes over a former BUPA dental practice in Flint bringing relief to many in the town

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new owner has taken over a former BUPA dental practice in Flint bringing relief to many in the town.

BUPA decided to withdraw its dental service in Flint at the end of May leaving a large number of NHS patients without a dentist.

At the time the health board said it was looking at several options to “ensure continuity of service.”

The practice, on Acorn Business Park in Flint, has now been taken over by Limewood Dental Care who will offer NHS dental services.

The dentist is expected to reopen in mid-June following refurbishment work, existing patients will remain registered with the practice.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts said he had a number of meetings with BUPA, the health board and the British Dental Association to see “if it could be saved and what the plans were for the patients.”

He said: “I am pleased to report that they have sold the NHS Dental Services practice known as Oasis Dental Care Ltd which means that the practice will continue to offer NHS dental services but under a new name – Limewood Dental Care.”

“The premises is expected to re-open in mid-June, pending the completion of refurbishment and transition arrangements.”

“It will continue to provide access to urgent and priority NHS dental services during the transitional and refurbishment phase, and all existing patients will remain registered with the practice.”

Mr Roberts added: “This is great news for Flint, but more does still need to be done so I’ll continue to work with the health board to try to improve and increase dentistry provision in Flint and across the wider constituency.”



