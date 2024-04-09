New McDonald’s drive-thru in Deeside looking to recruit 90 staff members

Work on Flintshire’s latest McDonald’s is intensifying as the fast-food giant kicks off a recruitment drive, offering around 90 full and part-time positions.

This new ‘drive-thru’ situated at Deeside Retail Park takes over from Pizza Hut, which was a fixture on the retail park for almost two decades before it closed its doors at the end of October last year, citing the challenges of an “ever-shifting consumer landscape.”

Following Pizza Hut’s departure, the site underwent a swift de-branding before contractors moved in to begin converting the site, setting the stage for McDonald’s arrival.

The planning phase for this new McDonald’s saw Flintshire council assess key considerations including the development’s adherence to local planning policies, its impact on the area’s character, the potential effects on nearby residents’ amenities, and the implications for traffic and congestion on local roads.

Despite these considerations, the council recognised the economic benefits the new restaurant would bring.

However, the project has not been without its detractors. Shotton Town Council and some local residents expressed concerns over the possible increase in litter, environmental issues, and noise pollution.

McDonald’s has announced the new site will open its doors next month.

Stewart Williams, McDonald’s Franchisee who now owns and operates 11 restaurants in Wales, said,

“We are excited to be opening a new restaurant in Queensferry, bringing significant investment to the local area as well as creating at least 90 full and part time jobs.”

“Our recruitment process is now underway and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors when we open later in May.”

Jobs can be found here: