New manager at Aston Park Rangers spurs U15s recruitment

Aston Park Rangers Football Club is calling for new players to join their Under 15’s team for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Higher Shotton-based club has a proud history and is where the late Gary Speed began his illustrious football journey.

The club has always had a strong community presence and is determined to keep the Under 15’s team going after overcoming significant challenges last season.

Parents and players alike stepped in to ensure the team’s survival, showcasing the dedication and passion that surrounds Aston Park Rangers.

The upcoming season brings renewed hope and excitement as the club welcomes a new manager, Elliot Hale, a well-respected coach who previously led Flint Town Ladies to league victory.

Elliot’s appointment has already sparked enthusiasm among current players, and the club is confident that his experience and leadership will take the Under 15’s team to new heights.

Elliot is actively recruiting new players and is eager to welcome anyone currently in school year 9. His focus will be on developing each player’s skills and fostering a love for the sport.

Training sessions are held on Monday evenings from 6 pm to 7 pm at the 33 pitch on Shotton Lane, CH5 1QY.

A spokesperson for the team said the training sessions “provide an excellent opportunity for new and returning players to get involved, improve their game time, and be part of a supportive team environment.”

“Aston Park Rangers is known for its friendly and inclusive atmosphere, making it an ideal club for young footballers. The club has had a successful season across various age groups, and the Under 15’s team is looking to build on this momentum.”

The recruitment drive aims to attract passionate young players who are eager to improve their skills and enjoy the camaraderie of team sports.

Contact details can be found below.