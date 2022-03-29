New jobs and sales spike for Deeside solar firm as boss gives Chancellor VAT energy move a cautious welcome

A shining light in the solar industry has given green energy tax cuts a watchful welcome and revealed customer demand will lead to further growth in the coming months.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashed the VAT on renewable options such as solar panels, insulation, and heat pumps to zero during his Spring statement, saving homeowners a reported £1000+ over the next five years.

Gareth Jones, Managing Director of Carbon Zero Renewables – part of the UK Leisure Living Group, which has sites in Deeside, St Asaph and Mochdre – said the move has given him fresh confidence in the sector and was a “positive start” but far more needs to be done to steer families towards long-term sustainable alternatives.

“Especially now, with the cost of living and energy prices spiralling out of control, the situation is unacceptable for millions of people across the country,” he added.

“From our perspective this is good news, solar energy is a big part of our business and to have five years of security on that side has given me renewed optimism for the future of the industry. It allows us to invest further in our sites and staff, including taking on new team members to keep up with the growth.

“By eliminating the VAT, people with renewable energy in their homes will pay less – and with the rising price and uncertainty around imported fossil fuels being a major crisis – this is a move in the right direction from the UK Government.

“Steps are being taken, but not quickly enough, and I think when the Winter kicks in we will see people once again struggle with whether to ‘heat or eat’ and make very difficult choices that will impact on their health and wellbeing.

“I just hope – like many in the industry – that this is the start of an era where we move away from the traditional, expensive and damaging energy sources to clean, green energy that is more affordable, better for the environment and more efficient for future generations.”

Earlier this year, Carbon Zero recruited extra staff to cope with a surge in enquiries from homeowners and businesses for solar panels.

Gareth said this most recent announcement will see them take on even more employees in 2022.

A board member at the Federation of Master Builders and North Wales Past President, he added:

“At the moment our priority is the supply chain and access to materials given the massive rise in interest over past weeks.

“We have secured thousands of panels with our buying power, but time will tell if it’s enough.

“We are getting so many calls we’ve had to bring in other members of the UK Leisure Living team to help and can only get out to see customers who are committed to having solar panels installed in the very near future, and not just considering it.

“That’s not how we normally do things, but this is an unprecedented situation and there is a lot of urgency, so we can’t afford to waste a second.

“This trend looks set to continue so if anyone does have any concerns or questions please get in touch and we will do everything we can to help you.”

Recent reports revealed British homes are among the draughtiest in Europe, with millions of properties in need of upgrading if the UK is to stay on track for net zero carbon emissions.

For support, guidance and more information on renewable energy options, visit the website Solar Panels North Wales & North West – Carbon Zero (carbonzerorenewables.co.uk) or call 08450 34 35 40.