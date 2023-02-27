New Innovation Strategy launched for a ‘Stronger, Fairer and Greener Wales’

The Welsh Government has launched a new Innovation Strategy with the aim of creating a stronger, fairer and greener Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The strategy seeks to develop innovative technologies to help solve some of the biggest challenges faced by communities in Wales, with a focus on ensuring that solutions reach all parts of society. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This includes improving healthcare, tackling the climate crisis and the nature crisis, and creating better jobs and prosperity for businesses, universities, and local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The strategy adopts a “mission-based” and collaborative approach that includes four missions: Education, Economy, Health and Well-being, and Climate and Nature. Each mission seeks to address specific challenges, with a view to using innovation and collaboration to bring about positive change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the current EU programs come to an end this year and there is no guarantee of future participation in EU scientific initiatives, the nature of research, development and innovation in Wales is changing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The strategy makes a firm commitment that Welsh Ministers will stimulate investment from the UK Government and beyond in research, development, and innovation in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government will work with UK innovation agencies when they have common goals and have declared their intention to increase investment in research, development and innovation outside of London and the south-east of England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The strategy also confirms that from now on, SMART Flexible Innovation support will only be available from the Welsh Government to businesses and research organisations, including the third sector, local authorities, and health boards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Launching the Innovation Strategy at Renishaw plc in Meisgyn, Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething said, “Innovation is something for everyone: everyone in Wales should have the opportunity to be part of the innovation that, and to benefit from it.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added, “Our missions span many sectors and tackle many of the challenges we face. The Welsh Government is unwavering in this regard and is determined to help all stakeholders to innovate. It is also determined to be a “Bair of Renaissance,” and to use the power it has to bring businesses and organizations together to work together in the way that is needed so that we can take the stone to the wall.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government will soon publish a supplementary Action Plan which will include specific and measurable goals to move each of the missions forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

