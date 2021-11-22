New higher education courses aiming to take degree provision at Coleg Cambria to new level

Coleg Cambria has unveiled a raft of higher education courses in partnership with leading universities.

The north east Wales college – which has sites in Wrexham, Llysfasi, Deeside and Northop – is also set to unveil a new website, student guide and collaborative qualifications that will take their degree provision to the next level.

The college is attracting learners from across the region and beyond to study subjects including Sports Coaching, Criminal Justice, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Construction, Animal Management, Business, Computing, Engineering, Creative Media and more.

Burgeoning relations with HE institutions including Bangor, Wrexham Glyndwr, Swansea, Aberystwyth and Liverpool John Moores, in addition to programmes run alongside the national awarding body Pearson, have also strengthened Cambria’s standing in North Wales and the North West, as has significant investment across the region, notably the £21m Hafod building at Yale in Wrexham.

Emma Hurst, Dean of HE and an Assistant Principal, says there is growing interest as school and college learners look ahead to the 2022/23 academic year.

“Over past years our University Centre has become more and more popular, with prospective students deciding to take the opportunity to study for a degree in first-class facilities on their own doorstep,” said Emma.

“As the curriculum has expanded and more universities have partnered with the college we have built on these foundations and become a top choice for those wanting to study for a higher education in north east Wales.”

She added: “To reinforce our commitment to HE we will be launching a dedicated website and have a new guide available with all of the information students and their families will need, from fees and finance to student support and guidance on what subject will best fit their chosen career.

“All of the courses are designed with employment in mind and tailored with our university and industry partners to meet the needs of the students and their future prospects.

“And the tens of millions of pounds strategically invested across all of our sites means we have facilities, equipment and a culture unrivalled in this area – we look forward to hearing from you.”

