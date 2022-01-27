New health and safety signs installed in Wepre Park after increase in people falling down steep banks

New health and safety signs are being installed around Wepre Park following an increase in the number of people falling down steep banks.

Wepre Park has experienced an unprecedented number of visitors during the pandemic and with that an uptick in incidents requiring mountain rescue teams and emergency services being called to assist.

Some people have however questioned the need for signs in the popular country park calling them an “eyesore” and “trip hazard.”

Commenting on Wepre Park’s Facebook page, one person said: “They look like more of a trip hazard than anything else. Why ruin beautiful countryside with those signs. If you are going to do that why not add bubble wrap around each tree in case someone knocks into one.”

Kelz said: “If you need a warning about a drop over the edge, then you really shouldn’t be in the woods! Common sense, where is it these days?”

Richard commented: “I have been going there all my life and never needed health and safety warnings. I walk or run with my eyes open and use common sense. These signs are overkill.”

Danny said: “Seems a shame it’s the woods there are risks same as if you go and climb a mountain yet there are no signs there or if you cross the road without using a crossing guess you have been instructed to put them up!”

Flintshire’s Chief Officer for Planning, Environment and Economy, Andrew Farrow, said: “During the summers of 2020 and 2021 there were a number of incidents at Wepre Park, some involved people wearing unsuitable footwear for the terrain. ”

“To help ensure visitor safety, we met with the local mountain rescue volunteers and our health and safety colleagues and agreed that signs would be helpful for visitors and especially for those who are unfamiliar with the Park.”