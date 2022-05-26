Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th May 2022

New Family Arts Festival Comes to Mynydd Isa

A brand new arts festival is coming to Mynydd Isa’s Community and Arts Centre, Caffi Isa this June.

Caffi Isa, located at the heart of the village just outside Mold, has gone from strength to strength since taking over the building in 2016.

Since then Caffi Isa has offered an eclectic programme of events, including live music, stand up comedy, pantomime and murder mystery.

The Centre recently received a grant from The Arts Council of Wales which has enabled Caffi Isa to offer this new arts programme to inspire and entertain the whole family.

The eclectic line-up of events brings together creatives from all over Flintshire, in a celebration of song, dance, storytelling, craft, drama and creative play.

Festival organiser Jess Doyle comments: “We’re delighted to be in a position to offer our community such an interesting range of opportunities, there will be something for everyone, from sensory play to line-dancing!”

Sara Parker, who has directed Caffi Isa from its humble beginnings in a single room at the community centre, adds: “Caffi Isa has always aimed to inspire and entertain the community. One of our key aims is provide diverse cultural experiences to our community and events like this are really important to us.”

Choose Your Own AdvenTune with Ashley Fayth Ashley’s unique magical, musical adventure is a fun, interactive choose your own adventure for the whole family.

The Story Tent Flintshire Interactive story time for pre-school children with songs, music, movement, games and fun, sensory play stations.

Making Maestros Caffi Isa’s community choir and youth choir perform favourite songs with a chance to join in.

Stand Tall Improv Caffi Isa’s regular improvision group are offering a free drama group for teenagers.

Theatre Clwyd  A musical theatre taster session provided by a world class theatre.

Additionally – Line dancing taster session, craft workshop, open mic, family arts quiz, family film, face painting and more.

Caffi Create runs from Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th June. Most activities are free.

You can find out more about the festival on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/mynyddisacafe/



