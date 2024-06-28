New tissue facility proposed on Deeside Industrial Park to reduce reliance on EU imports

A new facility could be created on Deeside Industrial Park to reduce the UK’s reliance on importing tissue products from the EU.

Eren Holding, owners of Shotton Paper Mill, have applied to install a tissue machine at their site on Weighbridge Road.

The company, which bought the mill from UPM Shotton in May 2021, has already had plans for a major redevelopment approved.

The firm said the proposal for 82 hectares of new factory buildings, processing plant, offices and parking would create hundreds of new jobs.

It now wants to introduce a tissue machine after previously stopping the production of newsprint paper at the site.

In a planning statement submitted to Flintshire Council, consultants acting on the firm’s behalf said: “Eren’s plans for the site will deliver a market leading operation with the newest innovations and technologies in this market.

“This will make this site a flagship exemplar project in the UK and Europe, delivering also significant job creation and improvements in working environments.

“Analysis of the UK paper industry shows that the UK is currently a net importer of both container board products and tissue products, while at the same time being a net exporter of recycled waste paper.

“The proposed development is intended to close both these gaps by increasing production at the site, thereby allowing the use of more recycled paper, with the proposed new cardboard paper production facility using 100 per cent recycled paper.

“At the same time, by switching production from the declining newsprint market to container board and tissue products, the new production facility will allow the UK as a whole to be more self-supporting in these materials, reducing reliance on external supplies.”

It was originally proposed that the building earmarked to hold the tissue machine would be demolished to make way for a new corrugating building.

However, the company said it had since been decided that the structure could be reused by extending it upwards to accommodate the tissue facility.

The agents added: “This represents an excellent opportunity to repurpose a derelict structure and consequently reduce the demands for new construction materials and in turn would conserve the energy and resources that would have been depleted.

“It is therefore integral for the tissue machine facility to be consented without delay, to allow the paper mill to commence operation which will open doors to the benefits that the site wide consent delivers.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter