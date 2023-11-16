New Deeside drive-thru McDonald’s will create 120 new jobs
Contractors have begun stripping out the interior of the former Pizza Hut restaurant in Deeside in preparation for a new McDonald’s drive-thru, which is set to open in spring.
As first reported by Deeside.com, McDonald’s recently put forward several planning applications related to signage and external works at the location.
The new McDonald’s drive-thru is expected to create approximately 120 jobs, providing a substantial boost to local employment.
The Pizza Hut at Deeside Retail Park had been serving customers for nearly two decades before ceasing operations at the end of October.
The decision to shut down was attributed to an “ever-shifting consumer landscape” Pizza Hut said.
The closure was followed by a swift de-branding of the restaurant, clearing the way for the next occupant.
In the past few days, contractors have been seen actively stripping the interior of the restaurant, preparing the site for a new McDonald’s outlet.
A spokesperson from McDonald’s told Deeside.com: “We are currently on-site in Queensferry undertaking surveys with a view to opening a new restaurant in Spring 2024. The new restaurant will bring significant investment to the local area as well as 120 new full and part-time jobs.”
