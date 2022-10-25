New creative bar-and-restaurant concept, North Light, set to open in Northgate

A brand-new bar-and-restaurant concept, which has been inspired by Chester, is coming to the city next year.

North Light aims to support the local community, shine a light on up-and-coming artists and champion the city’s rich history and unique creative scene.

The concept, developed specifically for Chester by New World Trading Company, will replace The Florist brand and will offer a more modern, distinctive, Chester-centric venue with a creative edge, built around the history of the city and reflecting the modern forward-looking ambitions the city has.

The team behind North Light, a one-of-a-kind brand, promise a warm and atmospheric space to cultivate good times.

At the heart of the concept, North Light will continually look to emerging regional artists to showcase their work throughout the venue, providing a platform for local talent and creating an ever-evolving look and feel for the site.

Day and night, the vibrant new bar will offer a laid-back place for people from all walks of life to enjoy a drink, relax and unwind, catch up with friends and soak up the essence and energy of Chester over the chilled sounds of live music performed by local musicians and resident DJs.

Set to open early next year, the venue’s kitchen will offer something for everyone from healthy and balanced home comforts to modern dishes and small plates developed by in-house chefs. The bar team will mix unique cocktails alongside an impressive drinks menu.

North Light takes its name from the optimal light for creativity, combined with the beautiful light from its unique glass building, the rich history of Northgate and its proud northern location.

Once the city’s arts centre back in the 70’s, the building’s interior design will be influenced by Chester’s unique architecture and rich history, incorporating warm colours of clay and terracotta, present in the Coachworks Arcade frontage, organic and angular finishes and an interesting use of glass, allowing natural light to stream into the venue.

Amber Sacco, Lead Designer at North Light said: “Chester is home to a fantastic creative movement and some amazing, unique arts and leisure concepts. Our aim with North Light is to support this forward-thinking sector and deeply connect with residents, offering a new and modern space where all are welcome.

“Supporting the local community and the talented rising artists of the city is so important to us and we can’t wait to open our doors next year and be a part of the city’s exciting future.”

Andrew Lewis, Chief Executive – Cheshire West and Chester Council said: “We whole-heartedly welcome the news of this unique concept coming to Chester, especially when this modern take on the building’s recent past as an arts centre will fit so distinctively with the emerging cultural identity of the city and more specifically with Northgate as a cultural and leisure quarter. The North Light venue will undoubtedly be an exciting new addition to the city experience.”

