New balance bike track at Deeside Leisure Centre aims to help children ride safely

A new balance bike track has been created at Deeside Leisure Centre which aims to help children gain knowledge and understanding of how to ride a bike in a safe way.

Aura Wales – the not-for-profit company that manages the leisure centre – has also secured a number of balance bikes with funding from Healthy Weight Healthy Wales.

Balance bikes are a teaching tool for helping young children learn how to ride a bike.

Youngsters can learn how to balance so that they’ll be ready to make the step up to a pedal bike.

The new track offers a safe space for children of all ages to have fun and gain confidence riding a bike safely.

Michelle Thomas, Aura’s Active Communities Manager, explained: “This balance bike project sits within our 0-7 Years’ programme, run by the Aura Sports Development team and delivered across our leisure centres and libraries.”

“By using the balance bike track, children will gain knowledge and understanding of how to ride a bike in a safe way, whilst also developing a fun skill that promotes physical competence, good health and all round well-being.”

Free sessions at schools will be delivered by the Aura Sports Development team across the county, aimed at pupils in nursery, reception and Year One.

Helmets are required to be worn and the track can be used free of charge.

“We are also able to provide safety equipment, coaching, and specially adapted bikes when visiting schools.” Michelle said.

Check out this video from British Cycling which focuses on how to teach a child to ride a bike: www.britishcycling.org.uk/go-ride/article/20200407-goride-static-How-to-teach-your-child-to-ride-a-bike-0

The indoor skate park at Deeside Leisure Centre also offers balance bike sessions three times a week.

For more information about the new balance bike track at Deeside Leisure Centre, please contact Michelle at: michelle.thomas@aura.wales

