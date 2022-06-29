New arrival hub to help Ukrainian nationals created at Wrexham railway station

New arrival hubs have been created at Wrexham and Cardiff railway stations to help Ukrainian nationals.

Rooms within the stations have been refurbished and provide facilities including an area for children.

Ukrainians fleeing war can use these facilities when arriving into the city before moving on to Welsh Government welcome centres or to family, friends or sponsors.

The arrival hubs are fully supported by Wrexham County Borough Council and Cardiff Council and donations have been received from the Blackwood Community Sainsburys in Pontllanfraith.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “At TfW we are doing everything we can to support those seeking refuge and we hope the arrival hubs we’ve created in our major stations in the north and south of Wales will be beneficial to the people needing them.

“They’ll provide a safe and comfortable space for those arriving into Wales.”

Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “Wales is proud to be a Nation of Sanctuary and I’m pleased TfW have been able to offer arrival hubs for Ukrainian refugees escaping this terrible conflict, giving them the space to relax and collect their thoughts before moving on to stay with family, friends and sponsors.”

From 17th March 2022 all refugees, not just those fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have been able to travel for free on TfW rail services.

Ukrainian nationals can claim free travel by showing a Ukrainian passport to conductors and station staff. All other refugees can travel for free on presentation of status documentation.