New Alyn and Deeside-Wrexham constituency proposed for expanded Senedd

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru has today (3 September 2024) released its initial proposals for redrawing the Senedd constituencies ahead of the 2026 elections, a move set to significantly alter the political landscape in Wales.

Among the proposals, a notable change is the combination of the Alyn and Deeside constituency with Wrexham to form a new Senedd constituency.

These proposals align with the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act, which requires a reduction in the number of constituencies from 40 to 16.

Each constituency will elect six Members of the Senedd (MS) using the D’Hondt method, currently employed for regional lists in the Senedd.

At present, the Senedd includes 60 members: 40 representing individual constituencies and 20 from broader regional areas.

Under the revised structure, the total number of Senedd members will rise to 96.

New Constituency Structure

The Commission’s proposals aim to pair Wales’ existing 32 UK parliamentary constituencies into 16 new Senedd constituencies.

This reconfiguration is designed to ensure each new constituency is contiguous, meaning that it is possible to travel throughout without leaving its boundaries.

This approach led to the proposed merging of Alyn and Deeside with Wrexham, as they are the only neighbouring constituencies that could be combined within the existing framework.

The proposed constituency, named “Alyn, Deeside, and Wrexham” in English and “Alun, Glannau Dyfrdwy a Wrecsam” in Welsh, is viewed by the Commission as a cohesive unit, well-connected by transport links and similar in character.

The Welsh Language Commissioner has approved the proposed Welsh name’s orthography, with a slight adjustment to use a single spelling of “Alun.”