Netflix fuels £200m boost through Welsh productions

Netflix productions in Wales have contributed over £200 million to the UK economy since 2020, with the upcoming Tom Hardy film HAVOC now the largest feature ever filmed entirely in Wales.

A new joint report from Netflix and Creative Wales, released on 16 April, highlights the significant cultural and economic benefits of filming in Wales. Since 2020, Netflix has supported over 500 Welsh businesses across sectors including TV and film, hospitality, leasing, and creative services.

Filmed in multiple locations across Wales, HAVOC is directed by Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans. The action thriller follows a bruised detective as he navigates a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son after a drug deal goes wrong. The film is set to include Welsh-language subtitles, continuing Netflix’s efforts to platform the language across its titles.

The report shows that for every £1 Netflix spends in Wales, 80p is generated in wider supply chain spending. Breakdown of direct spend includes:

58p in TV and film sectors

7p in rental and leasing

5p in creative arts

3p in food and hospitality

27p across other industries

Anna Mallet, Vice President of Production for Netflix UK, said: “From Sex Education to The Crown, and now to HAVOC, some of our most beloved titles were filmed or produced in Wales. Blessed with incredible creative talent and beautiful natural landscapes, Wales is an amazing place to make entertainment, so Netflix is delighted that our Welsh productions can continue to create such enduring cultural and economic opportunities.”

Jack Sargeant, Welsh Culture Minister, said: “We are immensely proud of our Welsh creative industries, which employ over 35,000 talented individuals, and the world-class infrastructure we have in place for film and TV productions. Welcoming high-profile Netflix productions to Wales, as this report demonstrates, has delivered significant economic and reputational benefits.”

Creative Wales and Netflix also highlighted their work in nurturing young talent. Over 60 trainee and apprenticeship roles were created on Sex Education, many leading to full-time industry jobs. In addition, the ‘IGNITE Your Creativity’ programme with the National Youth Theatre has supported over 350 young people across five Welsh towns, helping build skills and confidence for future careers.

Former Netflix trainee Johnny Gurnett said: “Getting your foot in the door can be really difficult, so as my very first job in the industry, it was such an incredible opportunity for me. Since then I have been lucky enough to work on Disney’s Willow, BBC’s Lost Boys and Fairies and HBO’s Rain Dogs. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it was not for the experience and relationships I gained working with Netflix on Sex Education.”

Director Gareth Evans said: “It was such an exciting prospect to make a film such as HAVOC in Wales. Seeing the impact that productions of its scope can have on local businesses while showcasing the creative talent here has been incredible. I hope that what we have achieved with this film will go some way towards seeing many more filmmakers continue to choose Wales as the place to tell their story.”

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, added: “Creative Wales is proud to be working closely with Netflix to help bring major productions to Wales. These collaborations create jobs, training opportunities and major spend within our economy and are a global platform to showcase everything we offer as a nation.”