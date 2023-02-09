Nationwide giving customers 5% cashback on their supermarket shopping
From today Nationwide customers will receive 5 per cent cashback on their supermarket spend.
The building society is giving current account members cashback on their grocery spending until 30 April.
The 5 per cent cashback will apply to online and in-store purchases made with a Nationwide debit card at both large and small supermarkets.
The cashback is capped at £10 per calendar month per card, meaning members will receive the monthly maximum by spending £200.
According to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium, food inflation accelerated to 13.8 per cent in January, up from 13.3% in December.
Data from Nationwide’s Spending Report reveals that supermarkets were the top category for spending during the last year, with members making more than 54 million purchases a month, on average, amounting to around £1 billion.
Members will receive the cashback payments into the account used to make purchases and those who have provided their mobile phone number will receive a text alert following the payment.
Tom Riley, Director of Retail Products at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Food costs have risen sharply and many households now think carefully about how and where they shop.”
“We’re helping members with £10 a month cashback on supermarket spending – just one of the benefits of having a current account with the world’s biggest building society.”
The cashback offer is part of Nationwide’s ongoing efforts to support its members who are facing rising costs.
The Society operates a dedicated freephone cost-of-living hotline and is providing support for members struggling with overdraft and credit card debt.
The Society has also streamlined support for those worried about rising rates on their mortgage repayments.
New members who open a qualifying current account during the offer period will also be eligible for the cashback.
The qualifying accounts include FlexPlus, FlexDirect, and FlexAccount.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News