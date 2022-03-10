National consultation asks public to help create a smoke-free Wales by 2030

The Welsh Government is calling on people across the country to join a national consultation that will shape its strategy to make Wales smoke-free by 2030.

The Welsh Government says that tackling health inequalities and increasing support to help people quit are key to its ambitions to see Wales become smoke-free within the decade.

Around 14% of people in Wales currently smoke and there are strong links between smoking and deprivation, with those in more deprived areas more likely to smoke.

Success for the Welsh Government’s long-term tobacco control strategy, A Smoke-free Wales, would see less than 5% of the population smoking by 2030.

Launched November 2021, the consultation to shape Wales’ long-term tobacco strategy is open until 31 March 2022.

With less than a month to go, the Welsh Government is calling on communities across the country to take the opportunity to join those who have already submitted their views on creating a smoke-free future for Wales.

The Welsh Government is seeking to make living smoke-free the norm in Wales. Supporting that goal has already been seen when Wales became the first UK nation to introduce smoke-free playgrounds, school grounds and hospital grounds.

More recently, on 1 March 2022, smoking in bedrooms in hotels and guest houses has been banned as well as smoke-free requirements introduced in self-contained holiday accommodation such as cottages and caravans.

Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said:

Our ambition is to make Wales smoke-free and to support people to make choices to improve their health and wellbeing. While we are already leading the way, we know more can be done. “We want people across Wales to share their views on what can be done to tackle the major health inequalities caused by smoking. By joining the consultation, you will be playing an active part in ensuring the next generation, and all people in Wales can enjoy healthier, smoke-free lives.

The new plans will also look at how additional support can be given to help more people quit through the free NHS Help Me Quit service as well as exploring how publicly funded organisations could be asked to be smoke-free and helping workforces to get advice and support to quit.

To have your say on how Wales should create a smoke-free society, visit gov.wales/consultations and join the consultation.