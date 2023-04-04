Music lovers unite to support Wales Air Ambulance in memory of Stephen Powell

A live music manager and the daughter of a rock music enthusiast organised a charity concert in memory of her father to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ Stephen Powell, from Flintshire, unexpectedly needed the help of Wales Air Ambulance in October 2022 after suffering a heart attack. Despite the crew’s best efforts, Stephen tragically passed away.

Stephen – pictured top right with daughter Steph- was a huge rock music fan and attended gigs on a weekly basis, mainly at his local venue, the Tivoli. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During a time of unimaginable sadness, Stephen’s daughter, Steph, and live music venue manager, Rokib Miah, organised a concert in Stephen’s memory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steph said: “We decided to support the Welsh Air Ambulance for their heroic efforts with my dad on the day of his passing, they are truly inspiring, and we wanted to help them as much as possible as they are solely funded from charity donations. My dad was also a huge supporter of the air ambulance and donated regularly.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event, called ‘A show for Ste Powell’ took place on Saturday 28 January 2023 at the Tivoli Venue, a stoic landmark on the Flintshire map having brought the very best live entertainment to North Wales over many decades. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rokib Miah, kindly donated the live music space for free, enabling all ticket sales to go directly to Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Five local bands that Stephen supported also performed for free, they were Crazee Bone, B4 Time, Blueberry Hawks, Hawker and Insanity Beach. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steph described her dad as an amazing person. She said: “There aren’t enough words in the world to describe the man my dad was, he was so kind, caring, funny, helpful and was always doing his best for everyone. Anyone who knows my dad will agree he was amazing. He was a huge rocker and did everything for his family. He wasn’t just a dad, he was my best friend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We were stuck together like glue our entire lives, so learning to live without him is difficult. It’s true that they take the good ones first.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was a huge success and raised an astonishing £3,034 for the Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steph said: “A show for Ste in the Tivoli was hugely successful, from the 5 fantastic bands who played, to the ticket sales, and auction and raffle an amazing £3034 was raised.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The show in fact was so amazing that Rokib has arranged another show.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Family and friends also donated to a gofundme page set up by Steph following her dad’s passing. Altogether the family has raised over £4,400 for the Charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Debra Sima, Wales Air Ambulance’s Community Fundraiser said: “Steph and her family have seen first-hand the tremendous work the Charity does. We are very sad to hear about the passing of Stephen and our thoughts are with his family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From what I’ve heard Stephen was a much-loved man, which can be seen through the outpour of support for this event. We are incredibly grateful to all those who supported the concert, and send our warmest thanks to Steph and Rokib for their tremendous efforts.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following the success of this year’s event, it has now become an annual fundraiser. ‘A Show for Ste Powell’ will return to the Tivoli on Saturday 27 January 2024 and will again be raising money for Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News