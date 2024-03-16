MS congratulates ‘dedicated’ housing development site manager for award win

An MS has congratulated a “dedicated” site manager of a housing development for winning a prestigious award.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, paid tribute to Steve Parry, who scooped a NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work managing Croes Atti in Oakenholt, Flintshire.

The award, which Steve, from Prestatyn, won for the for a second time, recognises the very best site managers in the UK.

Steve, 62, has been overseeing construction at Croes Atti for over two years. He has worked for Anwyl for 38 years, 28 of those as a site manager.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS, of Plaid Cymru, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit Anwyl Homes’ Croes Atti development in Oakenholt and speak with its team.

“The tour of the site was fascinating and I was struck by the enthusiasm and the attention to detail they showed.

“I’m proud to have thriving family-owned business building high quality homes for local people in North Wales.

“I would like to congratulate Steve for winning a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the NHBC for a second time.

“The award is a recognition of how dedicated he is to maintaining high standards and creating a positive work culture.”

Anwyl Homes site manager Steve Parry said: “It was nice to win the award because this was the second time running. It’s down to the good standard of tradesmanship on the site.

“Talk and communication with tradespeople is very important and they work with us to deliver what we want. We set out the standards we expect very clearly to our tradespeople and make sure they deliver those standards.

“We’ve created the right processes, the right procedures and the right culture for that to happen.”

Luke Carter, Regional Director for Wales at NHBC, said: “We’re grateful Mr Gruffydd took the time to visit Anwyl Homes’ Croes Atti development in Oakenholt.

“It’s a great example of top-quality house building led by dedicated site manager Steve Parry.

“For more than 40 years NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards have championed the highest standards of house building in the UK and Mr Parry is very worthy recipient.

“The homes Mr Gruffydd toured will be enjoyed by their residents for decades to come and we are pleased to have had the chance to showcase the brilliant work undertaken at this site.”