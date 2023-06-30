MPs warn failure to agree on revenue sharing between Premier League and EFL could lead to club collapses

Football authorities in the UK must urgently come to an agreement on sharing more revenue with lower-league clubs, or the government may intervene by setting up an independent regulator to impose a deal, according to a report by Members of Parliament (MPs). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report, released by the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee, emphasizes the need to safeguard the long-term stability of the game. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report highlights the deadlock between the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the redistribution of funds. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Without a resolution, the committee warns that more clubs could be at risk of collapse, drawing parallels to the unfortunate demise of Bury FC three years ago. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Notably, the report recommends that any deal should not involve an increase in the current level of parachute payments from the Premier League. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These findings come after the committee examined the government’s football governance White Paper, which was published in February. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While acknowledging the progress made by the government in response to the fan-led review, the committee calls for the establishment of the Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF) in shadow form by the end of the year, with legislation granting it statutory powers passed before the end of the parliamentary term. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report also includes recommendations aimed at enhancing fan engagement and promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion standards at football clubs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, emphasizes the urgency of reaching a fairer revenue-sharing arrangement and states, “Unless the football authorities get their act together soon on agreeing a fairer share of revenue down the pyramid, we risk more clubs collapsing, with the devastating impact that can have on local communities. It’s in the best interests of all involved to get this sorted quickly.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report’s main findings and recommendations highlight the need for an independent regulator, improvements in fan engagement, and the inclusion of equality, diversity, and inclusion measures. The committee urges the government to ensure that legislation giving statutory powers to the Independent Regulator is included in the forthcoming King’s Speech and passed within the current Parliament. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the discussions surrounding funding and governance in football continue, the proposed independent regulator may play a crucial role in ensuring the long-term financial stability of the national game and meeting the needs of fans. The public will be eagerly awaiting progress in these areas as stakeholders work towards safeguarding the future of football in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

