Motorists warned of potential delays due to ‘abnormal load’ being transported through Flintshire

Drivers are being warned of potential delays on the A494 in Flintshire as police escort an abnormal load through to area.

From 12.30 pm (Wednesday, July 14) North Wales Police will be assisting with an abnormal load which will be escorted from the M56 onto the A494 in Deeside.

It will travel westbound to the A55 Junction 33b and exit towards Alltami.

The load will then continue on the A494 Mold Road to Parc Farm Caravan Park in Llanrmon.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we are assisting with the escort of an abnormal load today from 12.30pm.”

“The vehicle will be entering North Wales via the M56/ A494 and then travelling westbound from the A55 J33b Alltami, then onto the A494 Mold Road to the destination of Parc Farm Caravan Park, Graianrhyd Road, Llanrmon yn Ial, Mold.”

“Thank you in advance for your co-operation and patience.”

[Photo: abnormal-loads.com]