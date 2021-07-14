Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Jul 2021

Updated: Wed 14th Jul

Motorists warned of potential delays due to ‘abnormal load’ being transported through Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Drivers are being warned of potential delays on the A494 in Flintshire as police escort an abnormal load through to area.

From 12.30 pm (Wednesday, July 14)  North Wales Police will be assisting with an abnormal load which will be escorted from the M56 onto the A494 in Deeside.

It will travel westbound to the A55 Junction 33b and exit towards Alltami.

The load will then continue on the A494 Mold Road to Parc Farm Caravan Park in Llanrmon.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we are assisting with the escort of an abnormal load today from 12.30pm.”

“The vehicle will be entering North Wales via the M56/ A494 and then travelling westbound from the A55 J33b Alltami, then onto the A494 Mold Road to the destination of Parc Farm Caravan Park, Graianrhyd Road, Llanrmon yn Ial, Mold.”

“Thank you in advance for your co-operation and patience.”

[Photo: abnormal-loads.com]

 

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Drakeford to reveal outcome of latest three-week Covid restriction review today

News

Update: All lanes back open following earlier collision on A55 in Flintshire

News

Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn is encouraging Flintshire residents to join in with ‘Plastic Free July’

News

60,000 children in keyworker households in Wales living in poverty

News

Conservatives call for a Wales-specific inquiry into handling of Covid pandemic

News

Jet skiers urged to respect wildlife after reports of nesting birds being disturbed on Anglesey

Anglesey

Ban on wide range of knives, weapons, and firearms comes into force today

News

Delyn MP Rob Roberts plans to return to House of Commons in person today – according to reports…

News

Council set to launch consultation on plans to upgrade Aston Hill footpath

News





Read 396,940 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn