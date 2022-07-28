Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 28th Jul

Motorists warned of abnormal load travelling through Deeside on Friday

Drivers are being advised of an abnormal load travelling along the A55 into Flintshire and through to England on Friday (July 29). 

The abnormal load is being escorted from Conwy Marina at 9.30am.

It will travel along the A55 and onto A494 in Deeside before joining the M56.

North Wales Police said in an update on social media: “An abnormal load will be travelling through the force area to the Wales / England border, on Friday 29th July.”

“The load will leave Ellis Way, Conwy Marina at 9.30am, travelling along the A55 Eastbound onto the A494 before joining the M56.”

“Please expect slow moving traffic and allow more time for your journey.”

