Motorcyclist seriously injured in Flintshire Crash; Police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A548 Bagillt at the weekend.
The collision involved a white Kawasaki motorcycle on Saturday morning (8 July).
The incident resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries.
The collision occurred on the westbound carriageway of the A548 Bagillt at approximately 11:48 am.
The male motorcyclist was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
The Police are now seeking assistance from the public to help in their investigation.
They are specifically looking for any witnesses of the incident, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the event.
Those with information are encouraged to contact North Wales Police either via their website here or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.
Those with information are encouraged to contact North Wales Police either via their website here or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.

When contacting the police, individuals should quote the reference number 23000613879.
