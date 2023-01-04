Morrisons cuts prices on 130 products to help customers during January squeeze

Morrisons supermarket is cutting 130 prices across its “entry level” products to help customers’ money go further throughout the January squeeze.

The cuts include important fresh and frozen products for family meals and lunch boxes, together with cupboard essentials and household products to help customers across their shop.

Morrisons – which has stores in Connah’s Quay and Saltney – says it has invested over £16 million to “make these cuts as customers look for help on their weekly shop after the expense of Christmas and as the cost of living crisis continues to impact household grocery budgets.”

Fresh products such as bacon, cooked chicken and cheese have had their prices reduced as well as fruit and vegetables including apples, pears and potatoes

Frozen ready meals, fish fingers and prawns have been cut along with cupboard fillers like tins of beans, chopped tomatoes and tuna chunks. Household essentials such as laundry powder, washing up liquid and dishwasher tablets have also seen their prices slashed as have toothbrushes, toothpaste and sanitary products.

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons, said: “Our Savers range offers customers great value on the products they buy every day.”

“We want to do all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping and by investing in the range and cutting the prices further, our customers will see a noticeable impact on their budgets at a time when they really need it.”

SAVERS PRICE CUTS: BREAKFAST EXAMPLES WAS NOW MORRISONS SAVERS WHITE LOAF MEDIUM SLICED 720g £0.45 £0.39 MORRISONS SAVERS ORANGE MARMALADE 454G £0.52 £0.33 MORRISONS SAVERS ORANGE JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE 1L £0.89 £0.75 MORRISONS SAVERS MUESLI 1KG £1.39 £1.25 SAVERS PRICE CUTS: MID-WEEK DINNER EXAMPLES WAS NOW MORRISONS SAVERS ITALIAN STYLE HARD CHEESE 170G £1.70 £1.59 MORRISONS SAVERS PASTA SAUCE 440G £0.57 £0.39 MORRISONS SAVERS LONG GRAIN RICE 1KG £0.71 £0.48 MORRISONS SAVERS TUNA CHUNKS IN BRINE 145G £0.65 £0.55 MORRISONS SAVERS CHILLI CON CARNE 392G £1.49 £0.97 MORRISONS SAVERS PLUM TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE 400G £0.33 £0.28 MORRISONS SAVERS TOMATO KETCHUP 460G £0.79 £0.36 MORRISONS SAVERS 10 FISH FINGERS 250G £0.79 £0.69 MORRISONS SAVERS BEEF LASAGNE 400G (FROZEN) £0.89 £0.75 MORRISONS SAVERS MILD WHITE CHEDDAR 625G £3.19 £2.99 MORRISONS SAVERS CHEESE AND TOMATO PIZZA 270G £0.99 £0.89 MORRISONS SAVERS SMOKED BACK BACON 250G £1.25 £1.12 MORRISONS SAVERS COOKED CHICKEN PIECES 240G £1.99 £1.79 SAVERS PRICE CUTS: HOUSEHOLD EXAMPLES WAS NOW MORRISONS ESSENTIALS MEDIUM TOOTHBRUSHES 2 PACK £0.30 £0.25 MORRISONS SAVERS BIOLOGICAL LAUNDRY POWDER 3.335KG £3.30 £2.69 MORRISONS SAVERS WASHING UP LIQUID 500ML £0.49 £0.37

[Photo: Google/Mihaela R]

