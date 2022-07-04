Over 300 Scouts from across the UK attended ‘Gladstonbury’ festival in Hawarden

Over three hundred teenage Scouts from across the UK attended the ‘Gladstonbury’ festival in Hawarden at the weekend.

Young people travelled from as far and wide as Surrey in the south to Newcastle upon Tyne in the north to North Wales for activities, chill out time and parties that ran late into the night.

Event organiser and Flintshire Scout leader Steve Love, said: “We wanted to put on an event for Explorer Scouts which would make up for what they’ve lost over the last few years due to the pandemic.”

“For teenagers meeting their mates is really important, and they’ve missed out on that so much. Gladstonbury was all about celebrating a return to normality by having a laugh and partying hard!”

The camp was put on by a core team of 13 volunteers with over a hundred more helping out on the weekend itself, driving minibuses, running bases and making sure everyone was fed. Gladstonbury takes its name from the Scouts-owned campsite where the event takes place which is within the grounds of Hawarden Castle owned by the Gladstone family. This is the third event the current team have put on but this one has been the biggest yet. Activities over the weekend ranged from a silly-money casino on the Friday night, through paddle boarding, escape rooms and archery on the Saturday to an It’s a Knockout tournament and huge foam party on the Sunday. Evenings were filled with live bands, fire breathers and DJ sets.

Libby, 16 from Wrexham said: “My favourite activity was the It’s a Knockout challenge on the Sunday. The bands and DJs were amazing and I had loads of fun at the foam party too.” “It was great to be able to meet up after so long not being able to do camps. I hope I can do it again in 2024!” Josh, 16 from Cardiff said: “The Friday night casino was a stroke of genius! I used the funny money I won for a bidding war for amazing prices such as a luxury glamping pod and extra food vouchers!” “I haven’t been anywhere since COVID with that many people of my own age. It was good just to have fun and be stupid with everyone.” “My lockdown wasn’t the worst as I found a few things to keep me entertained such as learning Korean and how to play the guitar, but it was really good to get out of that and to go to such an amazing weekend.”

Sarah Elvin, a volunteer leader from Richmond Scouts said: “What an amazing time we all had. Looking forward to bringing more Explorers back in 2024. The 5 plus hour drive was so worth it! Thank you all for your amazing hard work and dedication.” Explorer Scouts are aged from 14 to 18 years and take part in weekly activities, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme and have the opportunity to take part in lots of international expeditions.