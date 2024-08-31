Mold’s KFC set for extended hours despite community pushback over increased noise and traffic

Plans to extend the opening hours of a KFC restaurant in Mold look set to be approved despite concerns it will lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The fast food chain opened a new branch on the site of the former Checkpoint car service centre on Chester Road in December last year.

When planning permission was originally granted, it was subject to a condition for the restaurant to open from 8am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Gastronomy Foods UK Limited, which runs the premises, applied in June to extend its opening hours until 11pm after highlighting its popularity with customers.

The change has now been recommended to go ahead by a senior official from Flintshire Council ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

It comes despite neighbours raising fears it will add to existing problems with youths gathering in the KFC car park in their cars late at night, as well as increasing traffic, noise and odour issues.

In comments submitted to the local authority, one nearby resident said: “We have already experienced an increased and unacceptable level of noise, light and smell pollution as a result of the restaurant opening. Extending the opening hours will only increase this level of pollution.

“The increase in traffic has been considerable, especially after 8pm at night, with gatherings of cars and youths in the carpark until the early hours of the morning, well past the current closing time.

“Extending the hours will only encourage these gatherings and I am concerned about the potential for anti-social behaviour.

“We are already experiencing cars racing out of the junction onto Chester Road late at night and speeding out of the town.”

Two objections have been lodged against the proposals by residents, along with concerns being voiced by members of Mold Town Council.

However, the extension of the restaurant’s opening hours has been backed for approval by the county council’s chief planning officer.

It comes after the company withdrew an application to keep the branch open until midnight earlier this year.

In a report to councillors, Andrew Farrow said: “The existing hours of operation were included as a condition to the original permission at the request of the council’s community and business protection team.

“It is noted that community and business protection have not objected to this alteration to the hours of opening.

“It is also noted that the Mold Rugby Club offers club hire and is licensed until midnight, and that in general other takeaways in Mold have later opening hours.

“This proposal therefore accords with existing similar commercial outlets in the area.

“With the existing noise and odour mitigation measures in place, and the distance between the retail unit and surrounding residential development, it is not considered that the extra hour being requested will introduce any materially adverse impacts.”

Mr Farrow said issues regarding increased traffic were considered when permission was first given for the restaurant and should not be revisited.

He added that claims it would lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour were outside the control of the planning department.

The application will be decided by planning committee members when they meet at County Hall in Mold on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter