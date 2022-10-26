Mold’s 10th Novemberfest will be a celebration of real ales; real entertainment and real food.

The 10th Mold Novemberfest will once again be a celebration of real ales; real entertainment and real food.

First held in 2011 the festival has become firmly established in the town’s events calendar.

The popular events takes place this year between Friday 11th to Sunday 13th November at St Mary’s Church Hall in Mold

Having been postponed due to Covid in 2020 the event returned last year with restricted numbers, so the organisers are planning a bumper festival in 2022 to celebrate the important milestone of its 10th anniversary and even including a special anniversary commemorative glass on entry.

Organised by Mold Town Council with support from the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), and a group of enthusiastic local volunteers, this year’s festival will be boast a 30 plus selection of great beers and ciders.

Local ales from Mold’s own Hafod Brewery will be on tap, including a specially-brewed 10th Anniversary Ale – Degfed.

Other North Wales brews will feature prominently alongside ales and ciders from wider Wales and further afield, all selected by our CAMRA experts. Wine, Prosecco and soft drinks are also available alongside great Street Food to accompany each session.

Jane Evans Mold Town Council Events and Community Engagement Officer said “NovemberFest is one of the towns popular events, people come year after year to enjoy the many different ales, the music and great atmosphere.”

“Tickets for the main sessions always sell out so I would urge people to get their tickets for the Saturday afternoon and Friday and Saturday evening sessions soon.”

“Tickets are now available and sales are going well. You can purchase tickets via our website www.moldnovemberfest.org.uk or they can be purchased locally in the town from Bargain Booze, or Mold Alehouse (cash only).”

“Tickets are required for the evening sessions and Saturday afternoon session, and we strongly advise you purchase your tickets as soon as possible as we cannot guarantee entrance without a ticket for these popular sessions. For the quieter sessions, Friday afternoon and Sunday, you can pay on the door.”

Musical entertainment is also a key part of the three day festival and will be provided by Chester band “Fletch” on Friday evening. FLETCH set lists are always high-energy with a 1970’s and 80’s base, they guarantee to fill any dance floor! “You may have enjoyed them recently at Mold Food Festival where they performed to great acclaim.” Said Jane.

Acoustic Blues ensemble “Ramshackle” will be accompanying the Saturday relaxed afternoon session. RAMSHACKLE is collaboration of musicians from three North Wales and Cheshire bands, with many years of performing experience in top venues with the Bands Blueswagon, Deportees and Jacob’s Ladder. Not to be missed – “Ramshackle will get your foot tapping for sure with their selection of blues, pop and rock classics, in a laid back acoustic style, with the emphasis on a good time being had by all!”

Featuring on Saturday evening will be MYELEVENTHTOE who pride themselves on delivering the very best show featuring cover songs packed full of hits and nostalgia from the very best bands and artists from the 1980’s onwards. MyEleventhToe features David, Tom, Emlyn and Duncan who make sure they deliver a big powerful live show for everyone to enjoy and become immersed!

There is even the opportunity to win some great prizes in the FREE 10th anniversary GOLDEN TICKET DRAW (check your festival programme on arrival), the 2022 NovemberFest promises to be the best yet.

Dave Hill – Chair of the Organising Committee said; “When we started Novemberfest back in 2011 it was designed to fill a gap in the developing Mold events calendar and has now become a well-established feature of the town, with people travelling from near and far to enjoy the event.”

“It has raised significant monies to support Town activities and local charities over the years. I’m confident the 10th Anniversary Novemberfest will be special occasion and should not be missed.”

For further information about the event and ticket information, please head over to the festival’s website www.moldnovemberfest.org.uk or give them a follow on Facebook @MoldNovemberFestPage. Tickets are available for sale on-line; Mold Bargain Booze and Mold AleHouse.

