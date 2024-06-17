Mold man banned from keeping animals after dog suffered blunt force trauma

A Mold man has been disqualified from keeping animals for six years after causing his dog to suffer severe injuries.

Jason Alan Morgan, 36, of Beech Drive, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

He admitted he caused unnecessary suffering to his cross-bred dog, Titch, by inflicting blunt force trauma.

Morgan was sentenced at Mold Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 June.

The court ordered him to carry out a 12-month community order, which includes 180 hours of unpaid work and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Additionally, Morgan was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

The distressing case came to light when RSPCA Inspector Mark Roberts presented a witness statement in court.

He explained that Titch’s body had been seized by police after the dog was euthanised at a veterinary practice.

The dog had been brought to the vet on the evening of 22 December after experiencing a seizure.

The vet suspected a brain injury or head trauma, and Morgan admitted to throwing the dog, though he claimed it was not with significant force.

A post-mortem examination of Titch’s body revealed several severe injuries.

According to the pathologist, Titch had a fractured skull, internal bleeding within the brain’s outer covering, and extensive bleeding in the temporal muscles on both sides of the head.

A veterinary surgeon confirmed that these injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

In court, Inspector Roberts expressed his sadness over the case, stating, “This was a very upsetting case and we’re very saddened that Titch would have suffered.”

Morgan’s actions were deemed a clear violation of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, Section 4(1), which states that it is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to an animal.