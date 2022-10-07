Mold hospital patient champion awarded for going above and beyond

Listen to this article

Patients and staff clapped and cheered as their activities and wellbeing coordinator was awarded Patient and Carer Champion of the Year.

Diane Sweeney, activities and wellbeing coordinator, at Mold Community Hospital volunteered to be a patient experience champion during the pandemic for the Patient Advice Liaison Support (PALS) team, and has already been awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold certificates for all her hard work.

Diane’s main role is to facilitate activities for the patients but going that extra mile Diane finds out patient’s interests and hobbies to include, she organises Facetime calls with families, and with nursing homes so a patient can see what it looks like before they move.

Over the last few years Diane has put on a mini hospital Olympics, a Jubilee party, organised an outdoor play from Theatr Clwyd’s youth group, various Zoom calls with children from a local primary school, a Christmas memory tree light switch on and much more.

Diane said: “My daily aim is to deliver activities but to also give time to patients to ensure they all feel safe, happy and to reassure them. I hope to provide stimulation and opportunities for our patients to be social and meet their emotional as well as physical needs.

“Being a Patient Champion has really helped me bridge the gap between patients, families and staff giving them a voice when issues or any problems arise.

“I have really enjoyed working towards the bronze, silver and gold patient champion awards, as it’s inspired me to think of new ways of working with our patients. I have reached out to schools, nurseries, and the local church to integrate our patients once again with the outside world.”

The PALS team surprised Diane last week with a special gift and a Patient and Carer Champion of the Year certificate for all her efforts. Diane was thanked for not only her dedication to the patients, but for always lifting the spirits of the staff too.

Diane added: “I may be a lone worker but to make the ‘Team Mold’ work I feel I’m one of the many cogs helping it all come together. I couldn’t do my job without all the help and support that I get from my colleagues. I would like to thank them all, as well as the PALS team for such a lovely surprise, I’m honoured.”

Rachel Wright, Patient and Carer Experience Lead for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Diane has shown true commitment and dedication to her role as Patient and Carer Experience Champion helping to improving both patients and their unpaid carer and relatives experiences.

“She has changed the lives of patients she has supported especially over Covid-19 when visiting restrictions have been in place. Diane has delivered true person-centred care helping make patient’s wishes and dreams come true.

“Diane has provided reassurance to families and carers that their loved ones are being supported and their needs are met. The Patient and Carer Experience Team are extremely grateful for all of Diane’s hard work to ensure patients have a positive experience whilst they are in hospital.”

Read Next