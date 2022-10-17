Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Oct 2022

Mold Garden Centre Café wins Tripadvisor award for third time

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Mold Garden Centre Café has been announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award winner, based on reviews and ratings from customers.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travellers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The Woodworks Cafe at Bromfield Industrial Estate,  Wrexham Road, stood out by consistently delivering positive dining experiences to customers.

Commenting on the Award win, Fiona Coke, Manager of the Woodworks Café said:

“I’m immensely proud of the team at the Woodworks Garden Centre Café. To win one Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award is a great achievement, but we’re delighted to have won it a third time, especially considering that the last two years have been so challenging due to Covid restrictions.

“At Woodworks Cafe, the whole team is focused on providing excellent levels of service as well as serving top quality dishes using locally sourced ingredients. For this to have been recognised and rewarded by our customers makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

“We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent levels of customer service, which includes table service, and ensuring everyone has an enjoyable time, be they coming in for a quick coffee or enjoying a long lunch with friends and family! Thank you to our wonderful customers for leaving us their reviews on Tripadvisor”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.”

“Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

The Woodworks Café is part of the P&A Group comprising Zest, a leading national supplier of award-winning sustainable, timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.

