Mold costume hire business attracts people from across UK to its quirky workshops

A Mold costume hire business is attracting people from across the UK to attend its quirky workshops where people can make a range of historical clothing, from Victorian bustles to glamorous 1920s cocoon coats.

Paula Cain from Cambria Costume Hire said she was delighted with the interest shown in her workshops, which are held at her business on Mold’s High Street.

The experienced costume designer and supervisor celebrates 10 years of running her business this year, having moved from Sealand Road near Chester to Mold in 2021.

She enjoys sharing her skills with a wide range of people keen to make their own costumes or clothes, including Peaky Blinder-style hats or 1920s-style cloche hats.

Paula, from Aston, has been making elaborate and ornate costumes for theatrical purposes for over 20 years now. Her work has graced the stage at a number of productions, from the Liverpool Everyman panto to various shows at Buxton Opera House.

She has also produced outfits for 90s Liverpool pop singer and Eurovision contestant Sonia, whose single You’ll Never Stop Me From Loving You hit the top of the charts in 1989.

She also regularly produces historical costumes for heritage attractions and, in stark contrast, glitzy costumes for tribute acts to rock bands like The Darkness and KISS.

Demonstrating her versatility when it comes to designing and producing costumes, her latest commission includes a range of plant-inspired dressing up costumes for children for the RHS Bridgewater site which opened earlier this year.

One of these was a cactus costume and another had to depict the life cycle of a plant, depicting the journey from seed to apple. Paula is currently making a children’s costume which represents global warming.

She has also produced a stunning Welsh national dress pageant gown for Hannah Hunter, who went on to win the Face of the World pageant held in Paris. She has also turned her hand to producing a range of Game of Thrones-style medieval costumes.

Now Paula, who has also been invited to provide the costumes for the 2023 Chester Mystery Plays, having done so for two previous cycles, is preparing to run another series of workshops. These include a chance to make a 1920s-style cloche hat, coat and an evening bag known as a reticule.

One satisfied previous workshop attendee made their own Victorian bustle using black satin, ready for a night out at their local pub.

Paula said that people had been coming to Mold to attend her workshops from as far afield as Swansea, Kent and Gateshead. A corset-making workshop attracted people of various ages, from 15 to 60, with corsets able to be worn with jeans, for example.

Costumes made at the workshops or available to hire from Paula can be used for a variety of occasions, from a night out with friends or Steampunk events to theatrical productions including pantos.

Workshops coming up at Cambria Costume Hire, which range from those designed for complete beginners to those with intermediate sewing skills, include a 1920s fashion weekend taking place in November.

Paula said: “I have always been fascinated by historical costumes and have enjoyed getting inspiration from looking at historical books over the years. I think the old way of doing things really appeals to me, with the traditional way things were made and structured to create a certain shape.

“I decided to start running costume workshops as I felt that there was nothing else quite like this in this area.

“I’ve had people come along to workshops who are into historical costume and then someone else was a rock chick who wanted to wear a Victorian-style black satin bustle to the pub on a Saturday night.

“I think people are enjoying learning new skills and they are wanting to do something different.

“A lot of people have told me that they have absolutely loved making 1920s-style cocoon coats, for example.

“They are enjoying making historical costumes which could also be used for cosplay or Steampunk events. When people make hats they absolutely love it and tend to leave the workshop wearing them.

“I’d encourage anyone keen to have a go to get in touch to find out more. We have workshops for all abilities when it comes to sewing and we have sewing machines here. Depending on the workshop, people may wish to bring along their own fabric.”

For more information about the workshops or hiring costumes, visit cambriacostumehouse.co.uk.

