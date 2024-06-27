Mold Carnival returns with action-packed lineup

Mold Carnival, the largest one-day free event in the county, is set to take over the town’s recreational fields on Sunday, July 7, from 11am to 5:30pm. This year’s event promises a full programme of free entertainment, headlined by the world-renowned Titan the Robot.

Titan the Robot, a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and a regular on shows like Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, will bring his unique blend of robotic comedy and music to Mold. Titan’s performances are known for being funny, fast-paced, and full of surprises, making him a hit with audiences of all ages.

Adding to the festivities is the Mamma Mania ABBA Tribute, a live tribute band celebrated for their performances of ABBA’s greatest hits. With over ten years of experience, Mamma Mania brings the iconic sound and energy of ABBA to the stage, encouraging fans to dance and sing along in ’70s-themed fancy dress.

For thrill-seekers, the Defying Gravity Stunt Show will offer three jaw-dropping performances featuring freestyle BMX and mountainboarding. This high-flying act promises to captivate spectators with its daring stunts and aerial manoeuvres.

The main stage on Kendricks Field will showcase over 400 community performers, including Buckley Cheerleaders, Urban Fusion, Dance Maniax, Cambria Band, and Black Veil Tribal. Additionally, the Grand Final of Time2Shine, the carnival’s popular talent competition, will take place, featuring local choir Cor Y Pentan and singer Mali Sigsworth.

Children’s entertainer DJ Cookie will keep the young ones engaged with dancing, games, and a singing competition. The Rec will also host a fun fair, Army Careers, Crazy Golf, and sports coaching sessions by Ace of Sports. Various stalls, food, and drink vendors will be available throughout the day.

Jane Evans, Mold Town Council’s Events and Community Engagement Officer, emphasised the hard work of the committee in organising the event. “It’s free entry with lots of free entertainment to enjoy, and we really do pride ourselves on offering something for everyone,” she said. Evans also expressed gratitude to the business community and volunteers who make the event possible. Those interested in volunteering can contact her via email at [email protected] or by calling 01352 758532.

The carnival parade will start at 10:30am from Griffiths Square Car Park, proceeding down the Upper High Street to Earl Road and onto Maes Bodlonfa Fields. Led by Cambria Band for the 16th year, the parade will cause road closures along the route for approximately 45 minutes.

For more updates and the latest news, visit the Mold Carnival Facebook page @moldcarnival.