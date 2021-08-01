Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 1st Aug 2021

Updated: Sun 1st Aug

Mold based search and rescue team called to help injured teenage mountain biker in Llandegla

Two helicopters were used to rescue a teenager who was injured while mountain biking at Llandegla.

Members from the Flintshire based North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called to assist at an incident in Llandegla on Saturday.

The team have shared the below image from the rescue:

The search and rescue team detailed the operation, “Earlier today we were called to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with a teenager who had sustained multiple injuries while mountain biking at Llandegla.”

“Team members packaged and carried the casualty to an open area, where a HM Coastguard helicopter crew could winch him from scene.”

“He was then transferred to an Air Ambulance before being flown to hospital. Get Well Soon.”

The airspace was busy, with three helicopters (two air ambulances and the SAR) being in the vicinity at one point this afternoon, with the police helicopter – and another air ambulance also being in the North Wales skies.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page



