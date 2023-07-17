Moel Famau: Renewed call for responsible dog ownership following string of livestock worrying incidents

There is a renewed call for responsible dog ownership in one of the region’s most popular rural areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The reminder comes after several incidents reported this year around Moel Famau, where dogs have been causing worry to local livestock, a behaviour which is illegal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In extreme cases, dogs caught worrying livestock can be destroyed, and their owners prosecuted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Win Mullen James, Denbighshire Cabinet Lead Member for Local Development and Planning, praised many of the dog owners who visit the area for their responsibility and respect for the countryside code. However, she expressed concern about a minority who ignore the rules. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Owners who let their pets worry livestock in the area can be prosecuted, and their dog legally shot if caught in the act. This is distressing to all and an outcome we want to prevent,” said Councillor Mullen James. “Please always plan ahead if visiting our countryside, know the land you are going to walk through, respect the countryside code, and always keep your dog on a lead.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors are encouraged to familiarise themselves with any restrictions and guidelines in place for the area to ensure safety for all. It’s also advised to check if facilities are open and to park in designated areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To assist visitors and provide information, additional countryside rangers will be present at popular locations such as Moel Famau, Loggerheads, and Horseshoe Falls over the summer period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information and guidance on visiting the countryside responsibly, the public is encouraged to visit the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB’s website and social media platforms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News