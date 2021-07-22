Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jul 2021

Mobile Covid vaccination unit planned for Deeside Industrial Estate to be located at Saltney due to increase in cases

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A mobile Covid vaccination unit which was planned for Deeside Industrial Estate is to be located at Saltney instead due to a rise cases in the area.

North Wales health board’s mobile vaccination clinic will be based at the Saltney Tavern Pub on Friday, July 23rd between 1pm and 6pm.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“It was identified this week that Saltney has an increase in the number of people testing positive with Covid-19 and in response the mobile unit will be redeployed to this area.”

“Both vaccines will be offered at the mobile clinic for anyone who has not had their first vaccine, or their second, whilst stocks last. ”

“Evidence shows that having both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the best way for us all to get back to normal.

“All residents of North Wales aged 18+ can also book online for the vaccination centres (new slots are being added regularly), or call the Covid-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004 to book an appointment. ”

Alternatively, walk-ins are accepted at Deeside MVC and Catrin Finch in Wrexham, Tuesday-Sunday in July, whilst vaccine stock lasts.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Hawarden hits 31ºC making it the hottest place in UK today

News

Community groups urged to apply for funding available to support their work in Flintshire

News

Emergency services conduct search of River Dee after ‘reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming’

News

New spinal clinic in Flintshire brings care closer to home

News

Decision to freeze officers’ pay “deplorable” says North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner

News

Despite being called ‘man’s best friend’ – dogs are most likely pet to be abused owners new RSPCA figures show 

News

Flintshire Councillor “frustrated, drained and disillusioned” with the local authority says he will resign today

News

Plans set out for delivery of urgent and emergency care in Wales “during an exceptionally challenging time for services”

News

Care home visit restrictions eased in Wales as social care recovery plan launched

News





Read 392,354 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn