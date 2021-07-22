Mobile Covid vaccination unit planned for Deeside Industrial Estate to be located at Saltney due to increase in cases

A mobile Covid vaccination unit which was planned for Deeside Industrial Estate is to be located at Saltney instead due to a rise cases in the area.

North Wales health board’s mobile vaccination clinic will be based at the Saltney Tavern Pub on Friday, July 23rd between 1pm and 6pm.

“It was identified this week that Saltney has an increase in the number of people testing positive with Covid-19 and in response the mobile unit will be redeployed to this area.”

“Both vaccines will be offered at the mobile clinic for anyone who has not had their first vaccine, or their second, whilst stocks last. ”

“Evidence shows that having both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the best way for us all to get back to normal. ”