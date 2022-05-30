Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 30th May 2022

Updated: Mon 30th May

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma confirmed as Love Island 2022 contestant

The daughter of Flintshire footballer turned pundit Michael Owen has been confirmed as a Love Island contestant for the new series.

Gemma Owen, 19, an international dressage rider and business owner is one of the first contestants to be confirmed.

The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (6 June) for a brand new series.

Gemma reportedly gained the blessing to go on the dating show from her dad, a former Hawarden High School pupil who went on to play for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Asked why Love Island and why now? Gemma said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, Why not?”

Gemma said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Asked how competitive she is Gemma said: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player.”

“I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.”

“I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions.”

“I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.”

“But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.”

“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

 

 

 



