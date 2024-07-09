Met Office yellow weather alert for thundery showers in Flintshire

Flintshire is on alert as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region this afternoon, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow warning states that the weather could lead to localised flooding.

The warning, in place between 2pm and 11:59pm today, Tuesday, 9 July, highlights the possibility of up to 30mm of rain in some areas over a few hours.

“Some flooding of homes and businesses is possible, leading to damage,” the warning states.

“Driving conditions may be affected by spray and standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

What to Expect

Some flooding of homes and businesses possible.

Potential damage from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions likely to be affected by spray and standing water, leading to longer journey times.

The areas affected by the warning extend beyond Flintshire to parts of the East Midlands, North West England, South West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.