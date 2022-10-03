Met Office yellow warning for windy weather in Flintshire later this week

The Met Office is warning of windy weather in Flintshire on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning comes into effect in most of Wales, the North of England and Scotland at midnight on Wednesday and is in place until 11.59pm.

The Met Office states said: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.”

“Should this develop disruption would be expected.”

“However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.”

“In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”

Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale added, “Rain will turn heavy and persistent across western Scotland during Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday before clearing southeast during the morning. Widely 30 to 50 mm of rainfall is likely with perhaps 80 mm over some of the mountains and with the rain building up overnight impacts to travel are more likely on Tuesday morning”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin added more details: “The most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland; these are typical wind speeds for the time of year so disruption would be localised in this case.

“However, there is a chance the deep low pressure system will bring gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop, disruption to travel and wind damage would be more likely. In addition, heavy rain in the northwest may make travelling more difficult.”

Strong winds

An area of low pressure is expected to move across the north of the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, which will lead to a windy day for much of the country on Wednesday. A warning has been issued for many northern areas of the UK, although the details of peak wind strengths are still uncertain.

What to expect

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

