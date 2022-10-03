Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Oct 2022

Updated: Mon 3rd Oct

Met Office yellow warning for windy weather in Flintshire later this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Met Office is warning of windy weather in Flintshire on Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning comes into effect in most of Wales, the North of England and Scotland at midnight on Wednesday and is in place until 11.59pm.

The Met Office states said: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.”

“Should this develop disruption would be expected.”

“However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.”

“In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”

Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale added, “Rain will turn heavy and persistent across western Scotland during Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday before clearing southeast during the morning. Widely 30 to 50 mm of rainfall is likely with perhaps 80 mm over some of the mountains and with the rain building up overnight impacts to travel are more likely on Tuesday morning”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin added more details: “The most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland; these are typical wind speeds for the time of year so disruption would be localised in this case.

“However, there is a chance the deep low pressure system will bring gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop, disruption to travel and wind damage would be more likely. In addition, heavy rain in the northwest may make travelling more difficult.”

Strong winds

An area of low pressure is expected to move across the north of the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, which will lead to a windy day for much of the country on Wednesday. A warning has been issued for many northern areas of the UK, although the details of peak wind strengths are still uncertain.

What to expect

  • There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
  • There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
  • There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
  • There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

    Read Next

  • Holywell glamping site could provide accommodation for people visiting religious sites
  • Chester rogue traders – Flintshire man charged with fraud offences
  • Deeside Pet Foodbank seeks more donations as demand soars due to cost of living crisis
  • New lease of life for ancient Flintshire church as work begins on Well-Being Centre

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Holywell glamping site could provide accommodation for people visiting religious sites

    News

    Chester rogue traders – Flintshire man charged with fraud offences

    News

    Deeside Pet Foodbank seeks more donations as demand soars due to cost of living crisis

    News

    New lease of life for ancient Flintshire church as work begins on Well-Being Centre

    News

    New Chester Market will open its doors to the public next month

    News

    Aldi still looking to open new store in Flintshire

    News

    “We get it, and we have listened” – UK government U-Turns on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate

    News

    M56 eastbound in Cheshire back open following weekend roadworks closure

    News

    Two new scholarships launched at Gladstone’s Library

    News




    Read 384,024 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn