Met Office yellow warning for wind and rain in Flintshire on Thursday

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Flintshire on Thursday, November 23.

A yellow weather warning comes into force at 10am and is in place until 7pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.”

“10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a 1 to 2 hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.”

“With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.”

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.”

What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

